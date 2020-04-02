US Petition Calls on Trump Administration to Support Palestinian Health Sector

April 2, 2020 Blog, News
Using humble means, a refugee worker sterilizes the streets in Al-Shati refugee camp. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

Thousands of Americans have signed a petition through the US Congress official website to call on the administration of President Donald Trump to support the Palestinian health sector in its fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pro-Palestinian activists and Palestinian organizations in the United States have launched a campaign a few days ago.

Their aim is to collect 10,000 signatures to release previously approved $75 million in medical aid that was allocated by Congress for the fiscal year 2020 and which the US administration refuses to release.

The petition calls on the American administration to reconsider its policies related to stopping all aid to the Palestinians as well as its contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

“The campaign aims to collect 10,000 signatures on the petition in order to move to the second phase, which has already started by working with members of Congress who support the Palestinian rights to get a legislative position,” Sinan Shaqdeh, one of the campaigners, told WAFA.

Shaqdeh added there are contacts with US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to lead this effort in Congress.

On March 30, a group of Democratic senators led by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to ensure the Gaza Strip and the West Bank receive any necessary aid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.