US Senate Rejects Attempts to Block Arms Sales to Israel amid Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

​​The US Senate failed to adopt two bills introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders to ban arms exports to Israel as the death toll in Tel Aviv’s ongoing military assault on Gaza continues to rise.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, has repeatedly tried to block the sale of arms to Israel over the past year. The vote on Wednesday, however, showed a growing number of Democrats opposed to arms sales.

The resolutions introduced in the Senate on Monday would have blocked the sale of $675 million in bombs, as well as shipments of 20,000 automatic assault rifles to Israel, according to an Al Jazeera Arabic report.

Opponents of arms sales to Israel again failed to gain passage, but 27 Democrats—more than half of the Democratic caucus—voted in favor of the assault rifle resolution and 24 in favor of the bomb sales resolution, the report stated.

This was more than any of Sanders’s previous efforts, which culminated in November of last year with 18 Democratic votes.

‘Tide is Turning’ – Sanders

The vote tallies show how images of starving Palestinians in Gaza are increasingly dividing the overwhelming support for Israel among both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, the report noted.

Sanders said in a statement that the “tide is turning,” and that the American people “do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza.”

“By a vote of 27-17, Senate Democrats voted to stop sending arms shipments to a Netanyahu government which has waged a horrific, immoral and illegal war against the Palestinian people,” he stated.

Concern Over Starvation

Senate Democratic leaders reportedly spent about an hour Wednesday evening delivering a series of speeches on the Senate floor calling attention to the starving children in Gaza.

Sixty percent of Americans now disapprove of Israel’s military action in Gaza, along with 52% who view the Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu unfavorably – his highest unfavorable rating since 1997, according to the latest Gallup poll.https://t.co/YA0GG4hc33 pic.twitter.com/iBVEcFlwPt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 30, 2025

They also called on the Trump administration to reconsider its approach to the conflict, including expanding aid to Gaza through organizations with experience working in the region.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 1,000 Palestinians seeking aid at or near aid distribution sites have been killed since the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was launched at the end of May.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 60,000, wounding more than 145,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

