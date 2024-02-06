‘US Threat to Peace in the Middle East’ – Russia Declares at UNSC

The Pentagon’s strikes in Syria and Iraq are illegal under international law, Moscow’s envoy has told the UN.

Washington is fanning the flames of conflicts in the Middle East by conducting unlawful strikes in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has said.

Russia has requested an urgent session of the UN Security Council after the US carried out airstrikes in Syria and Iraq allegedly in response to a drone attack on an American military outpost in Jordan.

The bombings have “once again demonstrated the aggressive nature of US policy in the Middle East and Washington’s complete disregard for the norms of international law,” Nebenzia said during the UNSC meeting in New York on Monday.

#Nebenzia: By attacking, almost without a pause, the facilities of allegedly pro-Iranian groups in #Iraq and #Syria, the United States is trying to purposefully draw major countries of the Middle East into a region-wide confrontation. pic.twitter.com/MLOh7GbJ0H — Russia at the United Nations (@RussiaUN) February 6, 2024

This is Illegal

The Russian diplomat argued that the US is “pouring gasoline on the fire” by conducting strikes that pose “a direct threat to international peace and security” and undermine “the central role of the UN.”

He reiterated that US bases in Syria are “illegal” because American military presence has not been authorized by Damascus.

Addressing the Security Council, US Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs Robert Wood said that the strikes were “necessary and proportionate, consistent with international law, and in exercise of the United States’ inherent right to self-defense.”

On January 28, a kamikaze drone hit a US outpost known as Tower 22 near the Jordanian-Syrian border. Three American soldiers were reportedly killed. Islamic Resistance in Iraq – an umbrella group for Islamist Shia militias – claimed responsibility for the attack.

The White House accused Iran of masterminding attacks on US personnel. Tehran denied the allegations, insisting that the militias are acting independently, and target US soldiers because of Washington’s continuing support for Israel during the war on Gaza.

The US and UK have also been hitting Ansarallah Houthi sites in Yemen in a supposed Yemen drone and missile attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis have vowed to continue targeting Israel-bound ships until a permanent ceasefire is declared in Gaza. The US, meanwhile, has promised to continue to protect the “freedom of navigation that serves as the bedrock of global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”

Israel is being accused of committing genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,585 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,978 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(RT, PC)