US, UK, France, Germany, Italy Condemn Hamas, Unconditionally Support Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States, France, Germany, and Italy issued a joint statement on Monday expressing “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas and “steadfast and united support” for Israel.

The statement was reportedly released after a call between US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned,” the statement read. “There is never any justification for terrorism.

“Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.”

The statement mentioned the “legitimate aspirations” of the Palestinian people, saying that “Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed.”

Meanwhile, the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he ordered the moving of naval ships to the Eastern Mediterranean, closer to Israel.

Israeli soldiers were caught on camera as they cut the water supply lines to the #Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today said that "There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel" in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/y6XUjylAss — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2023

Thousands of people have been killed and wounded throughout Palestine and southern Israel, as Israeli war, and ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation escalate.

Indiscriminate Israeli bombings continued, as Netanyahu called on Palestinians to leave, and his government shut down electricity and water.

