Palestinian Youth Killed as Israeli Army Storms Jenin to Demolish House (VIDEO)

Bilal Kabaha, 24, was killed by Israeli forces near Jenin. (Photo: via Social media)

A Palestinian youth was killed and six others were injured by the Israeli army on Wednesday night, during a military raid in the town of Yabad, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that a large military force, accompanied by 30 military vehicles and a bulldozer, stormed the town of Yabad while Israeli snipers climbed onto the roofs, firing live bullets and tear gas canisters at the Palestinian residents.

A youth, identified as Bilal Kabaha, 24, was shot by live bullets in the chest and thigh. He was transferred to the Jenin Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his critical wounds.

Six other Palestinians were shot by live bullets during the clashes, including three seriously.

Israeli forces reportedly cordoned off the three-story family house of alleged Palestinian attacker Diya Hamarsheh in preparation for demolishing it as part of its collective punishment policy against the Palestinian people.

Israeli forces further closed all entrances to the town of Yabad, preventing residents from leaving or entering the town.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

