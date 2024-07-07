Victory and Steadfastness – Abu Obeida Vows Continued Resistance against Israeli Crimes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Jazeera broadcast on Sunday a speech delivered by Abu Obeida, the military spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, marking the 275th day of the Al-Aqsa Flood.

Abu Obeida stated that the Israeli enemy has received and continues to receive painful blows wherever they penetrate the Gaza Strip.

He added that the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, are committed to ending the aggression and will accept nothing less than lifting the injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people.

Unified Front

Abu Obeida said that the fighters have achieved unprecedented Arab unity by unifying several fronts against the Israeli occupation.

Defensive capabilities have been strengthened to confront the occupation across their land, and the Qassam Brigades have strong human resources, having recruited thousands of new fighters during the war. Thousands of fighters are ready to confront the enemy whenever necessary.

Abu Obeida asserted that the inevitable outcome of their resistance will be victory and the defeat of the enemy and occupation.

He cited the ongoing battles between the Palestinian Resistance and the invading Israeli forces in Rafah and Shejaiya, along with other areas, as evidence of the strength of their resistance and the enemy’s failure.

#Breaking

🔻Abu Obeida: There is no place in #Gaza for the Tiger tanker, the #mercenary soldiers for hire, the forces that hide in houses like thieves & the officers who hide behind armoured vehicles. Every one of them will leave, either killed, injured, or fleeing in panic.… pic.twitter.com/Pt3rBooROP — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) July 7, 2024

A Zone of Terror

Abu Obeida warned that the central sector of Netzarim will become a zone of terror for Israel, which will emerge defeated.

He described the Al-Aqsa flood not as the beginning of the Palestinian resistance but as an explosion in response to the enemy’s crimes, which peaked with systematic cleansing and genocide in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

Abu Obeida reiterated that, despite lacking external support and essential supplies, the Resistance will continue to fight, and the Palestinian people will remain steadfast.

⚡️SUMMARY of Al-Qassam’s spokesperson, Abu Obeida: • We remind the world that the Al-Aqsa flood was not the beginning of the resistance work, but rather was the explosion in the face of the enemy’s crimes. • 9 months have passed since the start of Al-Aqsa Flood, and our… pic.twitter.com/osPrhd5hee — ABU HUNTER 🔥🇵🇸 THE LONE WOLF 👑👑 (@mrhumanity333) July 7, 2024

Human Shields

Al-Qassam’s spokesman accused the Israeli army of using civilians as human shields and targeting homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches.

He praised the Resistance for fighting for nine months against an enemy supported by the United States and their Western allies.

“All 24 battalions and resistance factions have fought and defeated the enemy in various parts of the Strip,” Abu Obeida said, adding that the world has seen through the occupation’s crimes in Gaza, which expose the impotence of supposed humanitarian international law and international organizations.

Axis of Resistance

Abu Obeida highlighted the unity of resistance fronts in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen in support of Palestine, stating that the collective conscience of their nation sides with this resistance.

He added that a response from the Palestinian people in historic Palestine, West Bank and Jerusalem is inevitable

According to Abu Obeida, the ongoing resistance in the West Bank is the natural Palestinian response to Israel’s systematic genocide.

Germany's House of Representatives voted to ban the red inverted triangle symbol used by the al-Qassam Brigades in its videos, the German ASB Zeitung news website reported on Thursday. The motion reportedly secured a majority in the German parliament's plenary session.… pic.twitter.com/QfR0ZT1jC1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2024

October 7 Failure

Abu Obeida also revealed that intelligence documents showing Israeli failures on October 7 are just a fraction of what will be disclosed later.

He addressed the families of Israeli captives currently held in Gaza, stating that the fate of their children is being manipulated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his personal gain.

Abu Obeida concluded by saying that Netanyahu’s claim of absolute victory is about his personal victory and satisfying the extremists in his government.

(PC, AJA)