VIDEO: Four Palestinian Families Displaced as Israeli Forces Demolish Building in East Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation authorities today demolished a two-story, four-apartment residential building in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiyya displacing, as a result, four families, including 12 children, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A reinforced Israeli force was deployed in the vicinity of the building, owned by the Elayyan family, before a bulldozer tore it down, reducing it to rubble, purportedly for being constructed without a license.

The Israeli occupation forces shot and injured the Palestinian activist, Mohammed Abu Hummus who was present during the demolition process of a Palestinian house in #Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Issawiya, today morning. pic.twitter.com/6rLDrjYcX2 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 22, 2021

Fadi Elayyan told WAFA that the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem informed him yesterday that it is going to demolish the four-apartment building constructed 10 years ago and occupied by his family, along with his father and two brothers, Murad and Amjad, displacing 17 members of the Elayyan family, including 10 children.

Israeli occupation forces demolished Fadi Elayyan's home this morning. The Aqsa mosque guard's 2-story home was built 12 years ago. 20 people, including children and elderly are now homeless. #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/jNi9Mgra22 — PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) February 22, 2021

He added that the Israeli occupation authorities pressed ahead with the demolition to punish him for his work as a guard at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem although the building was located within the master plan of the built-up area of Isawiyya.

WATCH: The Palestinian community in occupied #Jerusalem came together to offer support for Fadi and his family amid the anticipated demolition which will leave 20 people homeless. 📹: @ChristineRinawi pic.twitter.com/9iniHbf4oF — PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) February 21, 2021

On August 8, an Israeli court rejected an appeal to freeze the demolition order against the building, effectively banning the Elayyan family from completing the procedures to obtain the necessary license.

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the Jewish settlers in the occupied city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)