Young Palestinian Man Burnt to Death at Israeli Military Checkpoint

A Palestinian young man was burnt to death in his car on Tuesday night, after he was shot at by Israeli soldiers near a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank. The man was identified as Hikmat Abdul Aziz Mousa, 22, from the village of Marka in the Jenin district, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources cited by WAFA, Mousa perished in his car after it caught on fire. Israeli soldiers manning the military checkpoint, known as Dottan, opened fire at his car alleging that he was trying to carry out a car-ramming attack.

It was not clear how the car caught on fire, but it burnt near an army watchtower and near an Israeli military jeep, which was also burnt.

Following news of the death of Mousa, Marka residents marched to his family home in a show of solidarity with the family.

The Israeli army refused to turn over the charred body of Mousa to his family for burial and decided to hold on to it.

(WAFA, PC, Social media)