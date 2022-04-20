War Crimes in Palestine – A Poem

By David P. Carroll

The children hiding

Tonight as bombs

Dropping all through

The cold dark lonely night,

And we are suffering

Palestinians tonight,

Heavy grey sky and

Sadness in my eye,

And the little birds

Have flew

Far away out of Gaza

Today and I’ll be

Dead in Gaza tonight,

Blowing up by the

Bombing tonight,

And these gloomy days

And the bombings all day

Sadness today and the

Schools are just blown away,

So pity us

In Gaza today and

Send us your love tonight

So we all can be free,

And the river’s of

Gaza run red

Of children’s blood and

War Crimes committed today

Innocent children

Dying every day,

And Lord Jesus Christ

Blind this EVIL

Confuse them

And lead them astray

So that the little

Palestinians can

Live in peace and

Harmony every day.