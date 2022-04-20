War Crimes in Palestine – A Poem

The children hiding
Tonight as bombs
Dropping all through
The cold dark lonely night,
And we are suffering
Palestinians tonight,
Heavy grey sky and
Sadness in my eye,
And the little birds
Have flew
Far away out of Gaza
Today and I’ll be
Dead in Gaza tonight,
Blowing up by the
Bombing tonight,
And these gloomy days
And the bombings all day
Sadness today and the
Schools are just blown away,
So pity us
In Gaza today and
Send us your love tonight
So we all can be free,
And the river’s of
Gaza run red
Of children’s blood and
War Crimes committed today
Innocent children
Dying every day,
And Lord Jesus Christ
Blind this EVIL
Confuse them
And lead them astray
So that the little
Palestinians can
Live in peace and
Harmony every day.
