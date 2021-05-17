Hundreds Suffocate as Israeli Forces Crackdown on West Bank Rallies

Hundreds of Palestinians Monday overnight suffocated as Israeli forces cracked down on rallies in solidarity with Gaza across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In Bethlehem district, Israeli forces violently dispersed protestors who rallied in solidarity with Gaza in Husan village, west of the city, sparking confrontations.

The israeli occupiers gun down & kill 2 Palestinian youngsters in al-Khalil and Tulkarem, blocking the ambulances from saving their lives https://t.co/gTfnvY0Dl8 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) May 16, 2021

Israeli soldiers opened fire towards the protestors, causing a number to suffocate from the effects of tear gas inhalation.

In the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Israeli troops cracked down on Palestinians who rallied west of the Ibrahimi Mosque in protest of the ongoing onslaught on Gaza and the forced expulsions in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Dozens of suffocation cases were reported.

The nightmare for the people of Gaza and the West Bank must end. Full speech here: https://t.co/StV84rTK3xpic.twitter.com/nWYOrAQLUJ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 16, 2021

In the Jenin district, Israeli troops forced their way into Zbuba village, west of the city, to suppress a similar rally. Dozens of suffocation cases from tear gas were confirmed.

Similar rallies which saw participants raising the flag of Palestine and black flags and shouting slogans in condemnation of the Israeli attack on Gaza and ethnic cleansing in Sheikh Jarrah were also reported in Qabatiya town, Rummana, and Jenin refugee camp.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)