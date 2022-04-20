WATCH: Jewish Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa for Fourth Day in a Row

For the fourth day in a row, Jewish extremist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday, amidst rising tension in Jerusalem’s Old City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Officials from the Islamic Waqf department, which is in charge of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said over 1100 Jewish fanatics have entered the holy compound.

#Israeli occupation forces point their guns to shoot Palestinians, while colonial Israeli settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied #Jerusalem, today morning.#AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/cRET50jpgj — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) April 20, 2022

As in previous days, the Israeli police provided the settlers heavy protection while forcing Muslim worshippers to stay inside the buildings or away from the path the settlers take every day in their intrusion.

The hardline Jewish fanatics, who seek to change the historic and legal status quo at the Al-Aqsa compound, have vowed to continue with their provocative presence at the holy site despite the fact that it could fuel religious strife.

Israeli ultra-nationalists say they are determined to go ahead with a flag-waving march around predominantly Palestinian areas of #Jerusalem’s Old City, brushing aside a police ban of an event that served as one of the triggers of the #Israel-Gaza #war.https://t.co/Ro9ZiqVZ2R — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 20, 2022

The Isreali government stated that it will now allow Jewish settlers to hold a march in the occupied Old City and East Jerusalem.

However, the organizers said they are determined to go ahead with their plans, while several nationalist Israeli politicians said they would be attending the march, including the ultra-nationalist member of the Knesset Itamar Ben Gvir.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)