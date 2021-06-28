WATCH: Anti-PA Protests Continue after Police Violence

Protests in the occupied West Bank continued Monday against the Palestinian Authority, following the death in custody of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat.

After police violently suppressed a demonstration on Sunday evening, more Palestinians took to the street in the city of Ramallah, as journalists and human rights organizations urged Palestinians to call out the PA for alleged human rights abuses.

Those throwing rocks are not the protesters but Palestinian Authority security thugs. They want to frame this as a street protest organised by some disgruntled citizens, and not as a call for the fall of an extension of the Israeli occupation, the PA. pic.twitter.com/pYdED440Uw — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 26, 2021

In Ramallah, another sit-in took place in front of the UN High Commissioner offices in the Al-Masyun neighborhood.

On Sunday, protests were violently dispersed by PA security forces in Ramallah, who also tried to suppress media coverage of the demonstration by breaking journalists’ cameras, according to Arabi21.

Media workers launched a hashtag in Arabic translating to “the coverage continues” in defiance of the PA’s perceived efforts to intimidate them into silence.

Watch | The Palestinian Authority security forces, accompanied by thugs dressed in casual wear, attacked a protest against the assassination of activist Nizar Banat in the center of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, today. #NizarBanat#Nizar_Banat pic.twitter.com/VNvAoVTUsd — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 27, 2021

In Hebron (Al-Khalil), Palestinians held a sit-in in Ibn Rushd Square to protest the assassination, demanding that those involved be revealed and held accountable.

Palestinian security services also broke up a march in the occupied city of Bethlehem.

Protesters started their march at the Dheisheh refugee camp before heading to the main street leading to the presidential HQ chanting slogans against the PA’s leadership.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah in the third day of protests over the death Nizar Banat, an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority, who died while in its custody. Read more ➡ https://t.co/v7ayrt1bvd pic.twitter.com/cNDfT6EqCZ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 27, 2021

On Thursday, Palestinians mourned Banat after the activist died in PA custody after security forces stormed his house Thursday. His family has alleged he was badly beaten during the raid.

His funeral was held on Friday in the West Bank city of Hebron and was attended by a crowd chanting “your blood won’t be in vain” and demanding authorities investigate his death.

