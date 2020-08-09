Jewish Settlers Stone Vehicles, Injure Palestinian Man

A Palestinian citizen was injured today after extremist Jewish settlers hurled his vehicle with stones while he was driving on the Nablus-Qalqiliya road in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official who monitors settlement and settlers’ activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that Jewish settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar attacked citizens’ vehicles with rocks on the road said near the village of Burin, injuring at least one driver.

Palestinian injured as settlers stone his vehicle https://t.co/UfMsfXi1W3 — Joe Catron ✊🏽 (@jncatron) August 9, 2020

The injured man was taken to the nearby Darwish Nazzal hospital, where his injury was described as moderate.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Killing Tariq: Why We Must Rethink the Roots of Jewish Settlers Violence More details https://t.co/PKXVwQJpBy pic.twitter.com/zpzv7PKEVH — Shehab News Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) July 28, 2019

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)