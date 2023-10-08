Watch as Two Israeli Military Units Fire at Each Other at Lebanon Border

For the second day in a row, two Israeli military units opened fire at each other, mistaking their own soldiers for Palestinian fighters.
The friendly fire this time took place at the Israeli-Lebanese border.
One unit opened fire at the other, followed by utter chaos.
WATCH | Several #Israeli soldiers were wounded by friendly fire at the border between #Israel and #Lebanon. Some soldiers opened fire at their colleagues thinking they were #Hezbollah fighters.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
