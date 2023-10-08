Watch as Two Israeli Military Units Fire at Each Other at Lebanon Border

October 8, 2023 Blog, News
Tensions escalated at the Israel-Lebanon border. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the second day in a row, two Israeli military units opened fire at each other, mistaking their own soldiers for Palestinian fighters. 

The friendly fire this time took place at the Israeli-Lebanese border.

One unit opened fire at the other, followed by utter chaos. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*