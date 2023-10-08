Watch as Two Israeli Military Units Fire at Each Other at Lebanon Border

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the second day in a row, two Israeli military units opened fire at each other, mistaking their own soldiers for Palestinian fighters.

The friendly fire this time took place at the Israeli-Lebanese border.



One unit opened fire at the other, followed by utter chaos.

WATCH | Several #Israeli soldiers were wounded by friendly fire at the border between #Israel and #Lebanon. Some soldiers opened fire at their colleagues thinking they were #Hezbollah fighters. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/8s5L0J4tRu pic.twitter.com/hgYupcAxET — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 8, 2023

(The Palestine Chronicle)