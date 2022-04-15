WATCH: Dozens Injured as Israeli Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Friday morning and attacked thousands of Palestinian worshippers performing the dawn prayer causing dozens of injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian youths expel the Israeli occupation forces after trying to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent them from entering it to perform the Fajr prayer on the second Friday of Ramadan.#AlAqsaUnderAttack#SaveAlAqsa pic.twitter.com/EMKEw0pdF8 — Nesma 🇵🇸♥️ (@NesmaJa97) April 15, 2022

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli forces raided the mosque compound as thousands of Palestinians, including elderly, women, and children, were attending the early morning prayers, causing panic and forcing people to rush, seeking safety from the police rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

Israeli police unleashed their firepower at the civilian worshippers in all directions as they broke into the walled holy compound without any consideration for the elderly and children who were there.

Happening now in #Palestine 🇵🇸 Occupation forces storm Al-Aqsa mosque at dawn, attacks worshipers, while worshipers prevent Zionist Jewish extremists from storming the Mosque. pic.twitter.com/Qe5vQbN6za — Al Aqeel Jawad🚩 (@JawadAbubakar7) April 15, 2022

The Red Crescent said it handled dozens of injuries and transferred more than 60 people to hospitals in Jerusalem. They also set up a field hospital to handle the many injuries expected from the police attack.

The attack came as Palestinian Muslims prepare to attend the second Friday of Ramadan prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque and tens of thousands of people are expected to be there.

Last Friday, an estimated 80,000 people attended the first Ramadan Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)