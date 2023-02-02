WATCH: Hamas Deploys Anti-Aircraft Missiles to Repel Latest Israeli Attack on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcasted a video on Thursday, showing its air defenses confronting the Israeli warplanes as they were attacking the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Brigades said in a statement that they confronted Israeli warplanes “with surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.”

The Israeli occupation army announced that it had carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip at dawn Thursday, hours after it intercepted a rocket fired from the Strip. No casualties were reported on the Israeli side.

وسائط الدفاع الجوي في غزة تتصدى للطيران الإسرائيلي https://t.co/MhLbrn3cGK — amjad sa (@amjadsa22690422) February 2, 2023

The Israeli army also said in a tweet that its fighter jets attacked two sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance in the central Gaza Strip.

The bombing came hours after the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, called an urgent security meeting following the interception of a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas’s spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, described the Israeli government as extremist and said that its presence opens the door to escalation on the ground.

Last January, the Israeli occupation forces killed 35 Palestinians, including 8 children, while 224 Palestinians, including 61 children, were killed in 2022.

(The Palestine Chronicle)