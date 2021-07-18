WATCH: Hundreds of Jewish Extremists, Knesset Members Attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Protected by heavily armed Israeli occupation police, 1,371 Jewish settlers accompanied by Knesset members stormed Al Aqsa Mosque and clashed with Palestinian worshipers inside the third Islamic holy site.

Media sources and eyewitnesses reported that the Jewish settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque early on Sunday morning to celebrate their fast day which commemorates their alleged day of temple destruction thousands of years ago.

Last night, Israeli Occupation Forces brutalized Palestinians, teargassed worshippers, shot bullets inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, beat women, and violated every moral and international rule there is, while armed Zionist settlers roamed free. Here is an infuriating thread… pic.twitter.com/oRwEjx8e0c — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) July 18, 2021

The Israeli police violently attacked the Palestinian worshipers, detained many of them, and lynched others in order to clear the way for the settlers.

Videos went viral on the internet showing the violent aggression of the Israeli police against the Palestinian worshipers who were determined not to leave Al Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and former MK and extremist rabbi, Yehudah Glick, accompanied the groups of settlers who raided Al Aqsa Mosque.

Witnesses said that the Israeli occupation force closed the gates of Al Qibli Mosque, the main prayer hall inside Al Aqsa Mosque, with chains in order to block the Muslim worshipers inside and afford safe and calm conditions for the extremist settlers.

Israelis damage al-Aqsa Mosque prayer halls, as Palestinians left with only chairs & shoes to defend themselves against bullets, run for cover pic.twitter.com/oHuscUM0Dg — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 18, 2021

While the Jewish settlers were inside Al Aqsa Mosque, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an assessment of the security situation with Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev and police chief Kobi Shabtai, with the premier’s office.

The settler aggression on Al Aqsa Mosque ended without casualties among the Palestinians, except the detention of several of them amid calls by the settlers for more raids on the Muslim holy site.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)