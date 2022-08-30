WATCH: Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Bride in her Wedding Dress

Israeli police broke up a wedding celebration on Sunday and detained a Palestinian bride during her wedding celebration in Arraba, a city in northern Israel, The New Arab reported.

The bride’s lawyer, Shadi Thabbah, said that Israeli police had wrongly suspected that the groom – who was barred from being in Arraba by court order – was present.

A video of Israeli forces arresting the bride is being widely shared on social media.

أعداء الفرح والحياة وكلّ شيء حيّ!

*الاحتلال يختطف عروساً من موكب عرسها في عرابة البطوف بأرضنا المحتلة-٤٨ ويمطر الشارع بوابل من قنابل الغاز

كنت مقهورة حتى شفت العروس ماشية مش فارقة معها…

جدعة يا بنت شعب الأحرار! الفيديو الأول هنا (١) pic.twitter.com/9NsGNtR9VP — Katia Nasser كاتيا ناصر (@katyushia2) August 28, 2022

The lawyer added that the police held his client for “disrupting the investigation”. She has since been released and sentenced to house arrest for five days.

Palestinian citizens in Israel make up around 20 percent of the country’s population. They are routinely raided and harassed by Israel’s security forces.

Adalah, a rights group that advocates for minority rights in Israel, has documented more than 65 laws that discriminate against Palestinian citizens.

