WATCH: Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Bride in her Wedding Dress

August 30, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli police broke up a wedding celebration and detained a Palestinian bride during her wedding celebration in Arraba. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli police broke up a wedding celebration on Sunday and detained a Palestinian bride during her wedding celebration in Arraba, a city in northern Israel, The New Arab reported.

The bride’s lawyer, Shadi Thabbah, said that Israeli police had wrongly suspected that the groom – who was barred from being in Arraba by court order – was present.

A video of Israeli forces arresting the bride is being widely shared on social media.

The lawyer added that the police held his client for “disrupting the investigation”. She has since been released and sentenced to house arrest for five days.

Palestinian citizens in Israel make up around 20 percent of the country’s population. They are routinely raided and harassed by Israel’s security forces.

Adalah, a rights group that advocates for minority rights in Israel, has documented more than 65 laws that discriminate against Palestinian citizens.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*