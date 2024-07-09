West Bank Escalations – Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Child, Injure Three

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A thirteen-year-old boy has been shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Deir Abu Mash’al, in Ramallah, while a young man and three children were injured after being shot by Israeli forces in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Gharib Zahran was shot after Israeli forces set up an ambush on the street adjacent to the village, reported the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The forces fired live ammunition at several children, shooting and fatally wounding Zahran in his stomach. He was taken to a nearby clinic before being transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah where he succumbed to his wounds.

Zahran’s death brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7, to 572, reported WAFA, including 137 children. This is in addition to about 5,350 injury cases.

Farewell to the child Ghassan Gharib Zahran, 13, who was killed by israeli gunfire in the town of Dir Abu Misy'al, Ramallah district. pic.twitter.com/2qKXaXqnGr — Jordan 🇮🇩🇵🇸 (@Mhmmd_Jordan) July 9, 2024

In Nablus, the young man and children aged 9, 10, and 13, were injured by shrapnel from Israeli forces who fired live ammunition during a raid on the Askar Camp, east of Nablus on Tuesday, reported WAFA.

During the raid, Israeli forces clashed with resistance fighters, with reports of the forces raiding several homes. Three Palestinian men were detained.

Nour Al-Shams Targeted

Earlier on Tuesday, plumes of smoke were seen and gunfire was heard in footage from the Nour al-Shams camps in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clashed with invading occupation forces.

WAFA said a large number of military vehicles and bulldozers stormed the town, along with low-flying drones.

She added that the occupation troops roamed the streets of the city, specifically Al-Murabitin Mosque Street, Al-Alimi “Courts” Roundabout, Khadouri Roundabout, the vicinity of Al-Isra Specialized Hospital, Nablus Street, and the Eastern Neighborhood, towards the neighborhoods leading to Tulkarm Camp.

The occupation forces pushed more of their heavy vehicles to all entrances to the city, specifically at the Jabara military checkpoints in the south, and in Annab military checkpoints in the east, in addition to the Netsani Oz gate west of Tulkarm.

The occupation forces surrounded Thabet Thabet Governmental and Al-Israa Specialized Hospitals in the town.

Three innocent Palestinian children sustained injuries caused by live ammunition fired by Israeli occupation troops during a military raid into Askar Al-Jadid camp in occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/cF89jiKtY3 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 9, 2024

Israeli snipers were deployed on several high-rise buildings in various neighborhoods, while troops stormed the Al-Aqsa neighborhood in the Shweika suburb, north of Tulkarm, amid the sounds of heavy gunfire.

They imposed a siege on Tulkarm camp and strengthened their patrols at its entrances, specifically the northern, eastern and southern.

Journalists Detained

In addition, Israeli forces detained journalists while they were covering the raid in the vicinity of the Al-Younis roundabout in the northern district of the city and confiscated their identity documents.

WAFA said bulldozers destroyed residential property and infrastructure while moving towards the Nour al-Shams camp, specifically on Al-Sikka Street. They also bulldozed infrastructure in the vicinity of the Al-Yunis roundabout in the northern neighborhood of the city.

The occupation forces fired random bullets in the vicinity of the camp, causing a power outage in parts of the camp after one of the electricity transformers supplying it was hit.

After more than ten hours, the Israeli troops withdrew from the camp, leaving massive destruction to its infrastructure.

More Arrests

Israeli occupation forces detained at least 16 Palestinians, including children and former detainees, from several West Bank areas, on Tuesday.

The Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said that the arrests took place across the cities of Ramallah, Qalqilya, Hebron, Nablus, Bethlehem, and Jericho.

The organizations said the total number of arrests since October 7 was about 9,600.

In Jericho, Israeli forces stole money during a raid on a foreign exchange store, in addition to detaining Jihad Salah Yaghi, 35, after a raid on the Aqabat Jabr camp in the south.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli forces, on Tuesday, destroyed the pipelines that provide water to Umm al-Khair village in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron (Al Khalil), according to WAFA.

The soldiers attacked and beat up residents in the Old City of Hebron (Al Khalil). They also forced residents to block the side road leading to their homes with barbed wire. They were later detained and held at an Israeli camp, where they were severely beaten up.

Israeli colonists at dawn on Tuesday set fire to an agricultural room.

In the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, settlers set fire to a greenhouse in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sources told WAFA that the settlers, protected by the Israeli occupation forces, burned the greenhouse and wrote racist slogans on its walls.

For months, the town has been subjected to almost daily attacks from settlers who have already burned a number of its homes and assaulted its residents.

Land Bulldozed

Also on Tuesday, Israeli forces began bulldozing dozens of dunums of land in the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah.

The head of the Umm Safa Village Council, Marwan Sabah, told WAFA that the land in the Jabal al-Ras area was planted with olive trees and grapes. The soldiers also fired tear gas and sound bombs towards residents, but no casualties were reported.

Settlers, under the protection of the occupation forces, installed two mobile homes on land that is part of the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem on Tuesday.

The head of the Artas Village Council, Lutfi Asaad, told WAFA that the settlers set up the mobile homes on the lands of Jabal Abu Zeid, specifically Deir Artas, and raised Israeli flags.

WAFA said settlers recently escalated their repeated attacks on Mount Abu Zeid. Such violations included erecting a tent and preventing residents from reaching their lands.

Al-Aqsa Violations

Israeli extremist Knesset member Yehuda Glick on Tuesday led dozens of settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque, reported WAFA.

They entered Al-Aqsa from Bab al-Maghariba in successive groups, led by Glick, amid tight protection from the Israeli occupation police.

The group carried out provocative tours in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern region. The occupation forces imposed strict measures around the mosque and the Old City, targeting Palestinians and preventing their movement.

Al-Aqsa is subjected to almost daily incursions, reported WAFA.

(PC, WAFA)