WATCH: Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians, Including Children, at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate

Israeli forces on Monday fired tear gas at Palestinians near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, assaulted a 10-year-old child and a girl and arrested journalists, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli forces fired a heavy barrage of tear gas at Palestinians near the gate, forcing them to disperse but not before assaulting the child and a young girl.

#video Israeli occupation forces assault a Palestinian girl in the Damascus Gate area in occupied Jerusalem, and arrest her. pic.twitter.com/aWXNKcIWg2 — NewPress (@NewPress_en) October 18, 2021

The soldiers also detained Palestinian journalists who were covering the assault, including a reporter and a photojournalist, according to the eyewitnesses.

Israeli forces attacks at Palestinians at Damascus Gate has been an almost daily occurrence in recent weeks. Police also use tankers to spray skunk water at the people near the gate area leaving behind a very bad odor.

