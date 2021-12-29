Hollywood Star Susan Sarandon Reiterates Support for Palestinian People

American actress Susan Sarandon has once again reiterated her support for Palestine and the Palestinian people.

The 75-year-old actress tweeted a picture that included a tweet by South Africa’s late retired Archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, which said:

“Israel will never get true security and safety through oppressing another people. A true peace can ultimately be built only on justice.”

The “Thelma & Louise” star has always spoken in favor of the Palestinian people on several occasions. Back in May, she tweeted, “I stand with the Palestinian People fighting against the apartheid government of Netanyahu.”

She also praised the US model of Palestinian origin, Bella Hadid, “for having the bravery to stand in solidarity with her people.”

Sarandon was also among the high-profile celebrities who signed an open letter criticizing Israel for labeling six Palestinian human rights groups as “terror organizations.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)