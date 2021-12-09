WATCH: Israeli Forces Detain 30 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Israeli forces detained 30 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank early Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security sources told WAFA that Israeli police rounded up six Palestinians, including two brothers and their cousin, after ransacking their family houses in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya.

#Israeli occupation soldiers stormed Palestinian homes in the middle of the night and detained 30 #Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank despite wintry weather.#savesheikhjarrah #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/YeQGyguzMZ — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) December 9, 2021

In Bethlehem district, Israeli forces barged their way into the Bethlehem city neighborhood of As-Saff, where they detained another Palestinian.

They also conducted a similar raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of the city, resulting in the arrest of four people, including a father and his son.

In Hebron district, the sources confirmed an overnight raid in the al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city, resulting in the detention of nine Palestinians.

📸 #Photos | Many Palestinians participate in a peaceful protest held in the city of Nablus, West Bank, in support of Palestinian political prisoners, especially those on hunger strike in Israeli jails, protesting their administrative detention without charge or trial. pic.twitter.com/g24NEzAkeL — Mohammad Shaaban 🇵🇸 (@We4Palestine) December 6, 2021

In Tulkarm district, the sources confirmed two separate raids in Tulkarm city and Deir al-Ghusun town, north of the city, resulting in the detention of two others, including an undergraduate student enrolled in Palestine Technical University – Kadoorie.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)