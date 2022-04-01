‘The Palestine Chronicle Was There’: Your Urgent Support Will Keep Us Fighting for Palestinian Freedom

On March 30, Palestinians commemorated the 46th anniversary of Land Day, a day in which all Palestinian communities in Palestine and around the world celebrate their unity as a people with a just cause, the cause of freedom.

The Palestine Chronicle was there. Our reporters conveyed the passions of that day by attending rallies in Gaza and the West Bank, and even by joining fishermen on their boats at the Gaza harbor as they waved their flags and joined in with their chants.

Despite our limited resources, we try to always be present, in any news, events and conversation pertaining to Palestine anywhere in the world. We are a small team but our impact is simply unmatched as we continue to be leaders in independent journalism on Palestine, in both English and French.

We are proud of the work we do. But we are also proud of our readers who support us every step of the way. We are happy to announce that the Palestine Chronicle is fully supported and financed by its readers. Indeed, this is community journalism at its best. Our impact is vast and our ambitions are great. No amount of intimidation or censorship will ever change that.

So we are reaching out to you once more. Please make our biannual fundraiser a success. There is so much work to be done, but we can only do it with you by our side.

Support us now by making a donation online or by check. Your help will allow us to carry on with our work for another six months.

To make a donation using PayPal click HERE .. To make a donation using GoFundMe click HERE .. Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196 Mountlake Terrace WA, 98043 USA

The Palestine Chronicle is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible.