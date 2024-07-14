Two-Stage Run-Over Operation – Four Israelis Injured near Ramla

Israeli Channel 13 reported that the perpetrator of the operation, who was from Kafr Aqab, held an Israeli identity card and was killed on the spot.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said on Sunday that four Israelis were injured, including two critically, in a two-stage operation that took place near the city of Ramla, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Israeli police reportedly said that the operation targeted an Israeli soldier in the first stage, and other people in the second stage, confirming the killing of the perpetrator, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

The Israeli police version changed throughout the day. Initially, it said that the operation was a combination of a run-over and shooting. Later, the police announced that it only consisted of a run-over, which was carried out in two stages.

The police chief of the area confirmed that the perpetrator ran over several Israelis at a bus station, then carried out another run-over operation hundreds of meters away.

Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli police chief headed to the scene of the operation amidst a tight security cordon, adding that Israel’s Internal Security Service (Shabak) was involved in the investigation.

Israeli planes were flying over the area searching for a possible accomplice.

The operation comes after the Palestinian Resistance groups called on Saturday to escalate against the Israeli occupation in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. This follows the massacre of displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

