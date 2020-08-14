Israeli Warplanes, Artillery Strike Sites across Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes and artillery dawn Friday struck several sites across the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

An Israeli fighter jet targeted a plot of farmland in Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza city, causing a deep hole in the site.

Israeli helicopters pounded a site in the al-Farrahin area, east of Khan Younes city, and another located near Rafah city, causing extensive material damage to the sites as well as in neighboring buildings and fires to break out.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery opened fire on two sites in Khan Younes and Rafah cities, causing extensive damage to surrounding property.

No human casualties were reported in any of the attacks.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)