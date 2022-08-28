Israeli Forces Arrest Teacher, Confiscate his Vehicle in Masafer Yatta

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday arrested a teacher and confiscated his vehicle in the Masafer Yatta area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Foad Eamour, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers, manning a checkpoint in the area, arrested Nabil Younes, a Palestinian teacher, and confiscated his vehicle after asking him to stop.

Eamour said that six other teachers were briefly detained by the soldiers, and were denied access to their school in the village of Fakheit, one of the villages of Masafer Yatta.

Today On the first day of school,Israeli occupation forces confiscated the car of the school teachers of Jinba village in Masafer Yatta Same school received the demolition order about a week ago,Israeli continue with ethnic cleansing crime in masafer yatta #defendMasaferYatta pic.twitter.com/Hjt5TUC7Ha — Youth of Sumud (@YouthOfSumud) August 28, 2022

The school is already facing an imminent risk of demolition by the Israeli occupation forces.

Israel is trying to force about 1,300 residents of Masafer Yatta out of their homes and lands after the Israeli High Court gave the army the green light to expel Palestinian residents, claiming the area as a firing zone.

The decision received strong local and international condemnation and warning of serious consequences if carried out.

Israel has been gradually demolishing homes and displacing families in several Masafer Yatta communities over the past few weeks.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)