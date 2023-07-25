According to the sources, the Israeli occupation forces towed the vehicle and took it to an unknown location.

Israeli occupation forces killed three Palestinians in Al Tur area in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, July 15.

The Israeli forces opened fire at the Palestinians while they were in their vehicles.

Palestinian security sources also said that the Israeli occupation prevented local paramedics from approaching the scene before proceeding to seize the bodies of the slain Palestinians.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation troops shot and murdered three Palestinian, who have not been identified yet, in the Jabal Jirzim in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/IGkjVMRGgf — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 25, 2023

The identities of the three murdered Palestinians have not been revealed yet.

According to the sources, the Israeli occupation forces towed the vehicle and took it to an unknown location.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted surveillance cameras in the area to hide evidence from the scene, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.

Israeli forces closed the area for several hours, preventing journalists and paramedics from entering.

They also closed the metal gate set up at the entrance of Jabal Jarzim and prevented citizens from travelling through it.

In recent weeks, the Israeli occupation army carried out major deadly raids on Palestinian areas in the West Bank.

On July 3, it invaded the town of Jenin, and its adjacent refugee camp, killing 12 Palestinians and wounded 120 more.

It also attacked Nablus, Tulkarm and other Palestinian regions, mostly in the West Bank, killing and wounding many Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, MEMO)