Israel Renews Administrative Detention for Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoner

Israeli authorities on Tuesday renewed the administrative detention of Hisham Abu Hawwash, who has been on a hunger strike for 71 days, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The detainee’s attorney, Jawad Boulus, denounced the renewal of the administrative detention order for six months, at a time when Abu Hawwash’s life is on the line.

Boulus told WAFA that this decision explains the degree of vengeance Israel has against Abu Hawwash and the other hunger strikers despite their deteriorating health condition.

Abu Hawwash, 39, from Dura in the Hebron district, has been in detention since October of last year. He is married and a father of five children. His health condition is deteriorating as a result of the long hunger strike.

While Abu Hawwash has been on hunger strike for 71 days demanding his freedom, Kayed Fasfous has been on hunger strike for 104 days, Miqdad Qawasmi for 97 days and Alaa Araj for 80 days. In addition, Shadi Abu Aker has been on hunger strike for 63 days and Ayyad Harimi for 34 days, all demanding an end to their unlawful administrative detention.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)