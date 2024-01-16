One Soldier Killed, Two Seriously Wounded in Gaza Battles – Israeli Army

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UPDATE: The Israeli army radio reported that one more soldier succumbed to the wounds he sustained during the Gaza battles on Tuesday.

The Israeli army announced early Tuesday that one more reservist soldier was killed and two others were seriously injured in battles against the Palestinian Resistance in the southern Gaza Strip.

The slain soldier was identified by the Israeli army as Sgt. First Class (res.) Nitzan Schessler, of the army’s 55th Brigade’s 7155th Battalion.

The Israeli army said in a statement that one soldier was seriously injured in the battle that killed Schessler, and another soldier from the Combat Engineering Corps’ 603rd Battalion was seriously wounded in a separate incident in southern Gaza.

According to the latest official toll, the number of Israeli officers and soldiers killed in the ranks of the army since the beginning of the war hit 524, including 190 since the start of the ground war in Gaza.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

On Friday, the Israeli newspaper Walla reported that 4,000 Israeli soldiers have become disabled since the beginning of the war on Gaza on October 7 and estimates suggest that the number could rise to 30,000.

The site also said that the Israeli army “does not provide all data about the wounded to the public, for fear that it will lower people’s morale.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,968 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,582 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)