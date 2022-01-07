25 Palestinian Prisoners Test Positive for Covid at Naqab Prison

Some 25 Palestinian political prisoners, held in the Israeli prison of Naqab, have tested positive for Covid-19, amid a surge of cases linked to the Omicron variant, the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission said on Friday.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that the 25 prisoners have been isolated from the rest of the detainees.

According to rights groups, at least 388 Palestinian prisoners have tested positive for the highly contagious virus since the beginning of the pandemic, two years ago.

The Naqab Prison is one of the most densely crowded Israeli prisons, with 1,200 prisoners currently incarcerated there.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)