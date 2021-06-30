WATCH: Israeli Police Attack Sit-in Staged against Israel’s Forced Displacement in Silwan

Demolition has started in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (Photo: Silwanic)

Israeli police Tuesday evening attacked a sit-in staged in protest of Israeli occupation plans to forcibly expel Palestinians from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan for the benefit of settlers.

The sit-in was held in front of the house of Jerusalemite Nedal al-Rajbi, whose shop was demolished earlier today in the al-Bustan area of Silwan, one of 17 structures, mainly homes, in that area slated for demolition by the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem.

Palestinian carried the Palestinian flag and chanted slogans condemning the Israeli occupation measures against them and its plans to expel and displace Palestinians from their homes in Silwan.

Israeli police attacked protesters with rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades. A Palestinian youth was reportedly detained by the police.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

