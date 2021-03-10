VIDEO: Israeli Forces Arrest Five Palestinian Children Aged 7 to 11 near Hebron

Israeli occupation forces today detained five Palestinian children between the ages of 7 and 11, including three brothers, while they were picking akoub (wild vegetables) in the Masafer Yatta area, near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

this morning five Palestinian children aged 5-12 were arrested by Israeli soldiers for allegedly collecting fruits near the village of Rakiz last week drunk Israeli youth were beating Palestinians in the streets of Jerusalem and faced zero repercussions pic.twitter.com/4Ry2TtTZdE — dula lipa (@dulapalooza) March 10, 2021

The five children were first chased away by Jewish settlers from the land where they were picking the plant that is used as meals in the Palestinian kitchen before calling the army who detained the five children.

The children were taken to a police station in the nearby illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)