West Bank Escalation – Israeli Airstrike Kills Resistance Leader in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that one person was killed and eight others injured with five persons having suffered shrapnel injuries.

A senior Resistance leader has been killed and eight others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement confirmed that Islam Khamaysa was assassinated in the airstrike on Friday.

Khamaysa was a Jenin Brigade leader in the movement “who was martyred as a result of a treacherous zionist airstrike on Jenin camp,” the statement said.

According to The Times of Israel, “the Israel Defense Forces said a fighter jet conducted the strike, a rarity in the West Bank.”

House Razed

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported that a young girl was among those injured in the air strike. She sustained moderate injuries from fragments as a result of the Israeli airstrike and the ensuing massive explosion.

The airstrike also destroyed the targeted house, levelling it to the ground, and causing damage to neighboring homes, properties, and infrastructure.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered on Saturday for the funeral of the resistance leader.

In its statement, Saraya Al Quds pledged to “remain steadfast” in the resistance struggle saying, “We tell this cowardly occupier that… Your oppression will only increase our strength and resilience.”

Tensions have heightened in the West Bank since Israel began its genocidal onslaught on the Gaza Strip following the October 7 resistance operation.

Over 35,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,303 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)