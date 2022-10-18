Five Palestinian Journalists Brutally Assaulted by Israeli Forces near Nablus (VIDEO)

Israeli forces assaulted five Palestinian journalists Monday night, near Nablus, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the five journalists from Palestine TV were assaulted by the Israeli soldiers, who continue to shut down the entrances of Deir Sharaf village.

Israeli occupation soldiers fire tear gas bombs at Palestine TV journalists in Deir Sharaf town, northwest of Nablus city.#نابلس pic.twitter.com/qKr3fd1lPA — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) October 17, 2022

He added that cameraman Mo’taz al-Sudani was injured in the face with a tear gas bomb, while another suffered bruises. The rest suffocated due to inhaling tear gas fired at them.

All the journalists were taken to a hospital in nearby Nablus for treatment.

Additionally, Israeli soldiers caused damage to the media crew’s equipment and tools.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)