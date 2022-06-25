Israeli Occupation Soldiers Raid Wedding Party in Hebron (VIDEO)

June 25, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli occupation soldiers raid a wedding party in Hebron. (Photo: video grab)

Israeli occupation soldiers on Friday raided a Palestinian wedding party in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli troops broke into a wedding party for the Palestinian family of Sharabati in the Jabal Sharif neighborhood.

Israeli soldiers only left after conducting a broad search. No arrests were reported.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*