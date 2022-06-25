Israeli Occupation Soldiers Raid Wedding Party in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation soldiers on Friday raided a Palestinian wedding party in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli troops broke into a wedding party for the Palestinian family of Sharabati in the Jabal Sharif neighborhood.

Israeli soldiers break into a wedding party in the southern area of Hebron. Is this normal? Is this the peace the world is talking about?And they blame the Palestinians when they defend themselves!Peace prevails at the demise of Israel! #Palestine #FreeAhmadManasra #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/HgvfY6XFDu — lujain Alkilani (@AlkilaniLujain) June 23, 2022

Israeli soldiers only left after conducting a broad search. No arrests were reported.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.