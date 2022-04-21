WATCH: Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in the Gaza Strip, Cause Damage to Property

Israeli warplanes attacked several sites in the besieged Gaza Strip early Thursday, causing damage but no injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the WAFA correspondent, the warplanes fired two missiles at a site in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, destroying it and causing a fire. Residents nearby reported serious damage to their property.

Exclusive for The Palestine Chronicle: #Israeli warplanes target sites in the #Gaza Strip on Thursday, April 21.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/QJXab7wcfD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 21, 2022

Warplanes also fired two missiles at a location west of the Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip also causing serious damage to the site and nearby homes.

The Israeli army also opened artillery fire at lands east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip and at areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip without causing any bodily harm.

Israel claims the attacks came in response to the firing of a rocket from Gaza that fell in southern Israel on Wednesday night.

Gaza tonight, still not recovered from the unprecedented war crimes committed last May during Ramadan, is enduring a new deadly round of Israeli airstrikes tonight on Gaza to punish the Palestinian people for resisting collective punishment, occupation and apartheid. pic.twitter.com/56buaMRDzl — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) April 18, 2022

Israeli warplanes attacked targets in Gaza for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, Israeli navy warships fired several shells at the northern Gaza coast this morning causing explosions but no injuries.

