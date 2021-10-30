WATCH: Israel’s UN Envoy Tears up Human Rights Council Report

Israeli Envoy to the United Nations (UN) Gilad Erdan on Friday tore to pieces the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s annual report while on the podium of the UN General Assembly, claiming it was biassed against Israel, news agencies reported.

The UNHRC held a special hearing at the General Assembly while its president, Michelle Bachelet, presented the annual report to all member states.

In the report, the findings of an investigative committee founded after the Israeli occupation’s offensive on Gaza that killed 260 Palestinians, including 67 children, 40 women, and 16 elderly, were presented.

🇵🇸#Palestine | Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, strongly attacks the human rights council's decision to set up a commission of inquiry against Israel after the recent aggressionon Gaza, tearing up the resolution papers and leaving the podium. pic.twitter.com/QSk5VQ5gG7 — ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) October 30, 2021

Several whole families were killed in the offensive, including senior doctor Ayman Abu Al-Ouf and his family.

The report condemned and criticized Israel for the brutal attacks.

In the report, the UNHRC condemned:

“The construction of the wall being built by Israel, the occupying power, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in and around East Jerusalem, and its associated regime are contrary to international law.”

“The principle of the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force, and deeply concerned at the fragmentation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, through settlement activities and other measures,” the UNHRC reaffirmed.

The report also said that UNHRC was “gravely concerned that long-standing impunity for international law violations has allowed for the recurrence of grave violations without consequence.”

Intl. Law Expert, Francesca Albanese, Speaks to The Palestine Chronicle on the Banning of Six Palestinian Rights Groups https://t.co/lLiIKmX1jN via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/4fTQ5ekqVf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 30, 2021

The report called for the “full respect for international humanitarian and human rights law and for the principles of legality, distinction, precaution, and proportionality.”

Erdan did not accept this disclosure of Israeli crimes and tore a copy of the report into pieces, claiming that the “distorted and one-sided report’s place is in the dustbin of anti-Semitism”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)