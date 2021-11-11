WATCH: Jewish Settlers Injure Four Palestinians near Hebron

Jewish settlers, on Wednesday night, attacked Palestinians with live fire in the village of Khallet al-Dabe‘h, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), injuring four, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Popular Committees, Rateb Jabour, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers attacked with live fire and rocks Palestinians who gathered in response to the construction of an Israeli settlement outpost in Khallet al-Dabe‘h, one of Masafer Yatta hamlets, injuring four.

NOW: In Masafer Yatta tonight, Palestinians are gathering in response to the construction of a new outpost by Israeli settlers near Khalet as Dabeh. Settlers have responded by attacking Palestinians with live fire. #DefundRacism pic.twitter.com/G8EQCxdwIV — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) November 10, 2021

Jabour added that two Palestinians were injured with live rounds in their hands, while another sustained bruise due to severe beating.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Human Rights, a group of activists allied to document human rights abuses in Palestine, said that five Palestinians were injured by live rounds in the attack, while pointing that Jewish settlers burned the Palestinians’ tent.

#video Attack of Israeli settlers against citizens in Khallet ed Dabaa in Masafer Yatta, southern al-Khalil – News about the injury of a number of citizens with live bullets fired by settlers pic.twitter.com/euc6rjjemV — NewPress (@NewPress_en) November 10, 2021

“It appears that US Congress peoples’ promises to “watch” and make sure that no violence occurred this weekend was taken as a challenge by local Israeli settlers. Settlers continue to act with impunity, protected by the IDF, as they use violence against Palestinians to make increasingly aggressive land grabs. They are funded by “charities” in the US, the Good Shepherds Collective, an organization dedicated to nonviolent resistance, said.

Masafer Yatta is a collection of almost 19 hamlets which rely heavily on animal husbandry as the main source of livelihood.

Located in Area C of the West Bank, under full Israeli administrative and military control, the area has been subjected to repeated Israeli violations by settlers and soldiers targeting their main source of living – livestock.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)