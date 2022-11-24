Israeli Forces Tear down Three Agricultural Structures in Salfit

Isreali forces routinely demolish Palestinian agricultural structures. (Photo: via QNN)

Israeli forces on Thursday demolished three agricultural structures in Kafr ad-Dik town, west of the occupied West Bank city of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Naji, mayor of the town, said that Israeli soldiers escorted a bulldozer into the northern part of the town, where the heavy machinery razed three agricultural structures belonging to three farmers.

Israel demolishes Palestinian houses and structures almost on a daily basis as a means to achieve “demographic control” of the occupied territories.

Israel denies planning permits for Palestinians to build on their own land or to extend existing houses to accommodate natural growth, particularly in Jerusalem and Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and falls under full Israeli military rule, forcing residents to build without obtaining rarely-granted permits to provide shelters for their families.

