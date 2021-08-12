Israel Threatens Palestinian Access to Ibrahimi Mosque, Cracks down on Protests

Israeli occupation forces today attacked Palestinians who were protesting Israeli construction near the Ibrahimi mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and detained three people, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israel started construction work at the Ibrahimi mosque in order to facilitate the arrival of Jews at the holy site revered by Muslims as one of their most important holy places in Palestine, but later divided by the Israeli occupation authorities between Muslims and Jews, which they refer to as Cave of the Patriarchs.

3 Palestinians peacefully protesting the israeli alterations to Ibrahimi Mosque kidnapped by israeli "soldiers", others tear gassed & assaulted https://t.co/Mz03gn6HSG — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 12, 2021

The sources said that Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades at the protesters before detaining three people, including a woman and a former prisoner.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers in the Israeli-controlled area of Hebron, referred to as H2, attacked Palestinians’ shops near the Ibrahimi mosque, said the sources.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)