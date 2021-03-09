Report: Anti-Palestinian Racism and Incitement in Israeli Social Media Increased by 16% in 2020

A social media monitoring group said today that anti-Palestinian racism and incitement by Israelis on social media has increased by 16 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

“7amleh – The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement” said in a new report that the results of its racism and incitement in the Israeli social media index showed that about 574,000 posts on social media in 2020 included violent anti-Arab text, at a rate of one out of every 10 posts about Arabs containing violent speech.

.@7amleh has published the results of their Racism and Incitement Index in Israeli social networks during the year 2020, which showed violent discourse towards Palestinians was up 16% from 2019. Racist discourse against Palestinians also increased by 21%. https://t.co/fmiKRuvV8q pic.twitter.com/UWDdBxYa6m — IMEU (@theIMEU) March 8, 2021

The results showed that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racist posts towards Palestinians and Arabs increased by 21 percent, while insults constituted 29 percent of the posts. Incitement speech constituted 7 percent.

According to the report, the Twitter platform topped the index where 61 percent of violent posts were published, which is more than doubled compared to 2019, while Facebook platform came second this year and had 19 percent of the post, a decrease of 20 percent compared to 2019.

“7amleh – The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement” is a non-profit organization aimed at enabling Palestinian and Arab civil society to effectively utilize the tools of digital advocacy through professional capacity building, defending digital rights, and building influential digital media campaigns.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)