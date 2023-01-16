BREAKING: Palestinian Child Injured by Israeli Forces Succumbs to His Wounds

Omar Lutfi Khumour, 14, was killed by Israeli army in the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem.(Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 14-year-old child, who was critically injured on Monday morning during an Israeli army assault on the Deheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, succumbed to his wounds, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said in a brief statement that Omar Lutfi Khumour, 14, died in the hospital after he was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire earlier on Monday. Khumour was hit in the head by a live bullet during an Israeli military raid.

A large Israeli army unit raided the Deheisheh camp and searched homes to arrest activists, according to the official news agency WAFA.

During the raid, young residents of the camp confronted the soldiers, who replied by firing live ammunition and tear gas canisters.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

