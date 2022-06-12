WATCH: Palestinian Family Celebrate Daughter’s Wedding on Rubble of Their Home in Silwan

A Palestinian family celebrated on Saturday their daughter’s wedding on the rubble of their home, which was razed to the ground by the Israeli forces on May 10 in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fares Al-Rajabi told WAFA that his sister had dreamed of celebrating her wedding at her family’s home and that the family insisted on achieving the dream of their daughter by celebrating her wedding on top of the rubble of their home.

Members of the Al-Rajabi family celebrate their daughter's wedding on the rubble of their home, which was demolished by the Israeli occupation forces three weeks ago in occupied Jerusalem's Silwan. pic.twitter.com/NaL5PFitZW — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 11, 2022

Al-Rajabi’s home was an apartment in a five-story building that was demolished by the Israeli occupation forces on May 10, under the pretext it was built without an Israeli permit.

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the Israeli municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem for Jewish settlers with the goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the settler population.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)