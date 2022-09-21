Israeli occupation forces rearrested former Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash on Tuesday night, during a massive arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

Abu Hawwash, 40, hails from the town of Dura, near Hebron (Al-Khalil). He was arrested in October 2020 and went on hunger strike for 141 days in protest of his administrative detention, without charge or trial.

During his detention, Abu Hawwash was hospitalized but refused medical treatment. After days of protests by Palestinians calling for his release, and mounting fears in Israel of widespread unrest if he died in custody, the Israeli government agreed to release him last February.

There are currently 4,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, including 500 prisoners in administrative detention.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)