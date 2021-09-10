Two of Six Escaped Palestinian Political Prisoners Captured by Israel

September 10, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian political prisoners Yakub Qadri, (L) 49, and Mahmoud Al-Arda, 46, were arrested by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two of the Palestinian political prisoners who broke out of the Israeli prison of Gilboa on September 6 have been caught by the Israeli police in Nazareth, according to Israeli media outlets.

The two political prisoners were reportedly extremely exhausted after six days of manhunt when they were caught by the Israeli Police on the outskirts of Nazareth, north of occupied Palestine.

The two were identified as Mahmoud Al-Arda, 46 years old, and Yakub Qadri, 49 years old. Both are from the northern West Bank province of Jenin and are already serving life in prison.

The remaining four prisoners currently remain at large, despite the massive Israeli manhunt across the northern West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories to locate their whereabouts.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.