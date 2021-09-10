Two of Six Escaped Palestinian Political Prisoners Captured by Israel

Two of the Palestinian political prisoners who broke out of the Israeli prison of Gilboa on September 6 have been caught by the Israeli police in Nazareth, according to Israeli media outlets.

The two political prisoners were reportedly extremely exhausted after six days of manhunt when they were caught by the Israeli Police on the outskirts of Nazareth, north of occupied Palestine.

Two of the six escaped Palestinian political prisoners have been captured by the Israeli regime in Nazareth. May their bodies and hearts remain strong for what is about to befall them. — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) September 10, 2021

The two were identified as Mahmoud Al-Arda, 46 years old, and Yakub Qadri, 49 years old. Both are from the northern West Bank province of Jenin and are already serving life in prison.

The remaining four prisoners currently remain at large, despite the massive Israeli manhunt across the northern West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories to locate their whereabouts.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)