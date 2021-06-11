WATCH: Video Shows Israeli Prison Guards Assaulting Palestinians in Negev Prison

A newly released video footage has shown Israeli prison guards brutally assaulting Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli prison of Negev, reportedly carried out in March 2019.

The footage shows several Israeli guards throwing prisoners, one by one, to the floor, while kicking, punching and beating them with batons.

Israeli daily Haaretz said that Palestinian prisoners’ hands were tied behind their backs, and they were commanded not to move or speak, and left tied on the ground for hours in a yard opposite a row of prisoners’ tents.

At least 10 Israeli prison guards are seen assaulting the Palestinian prisoners, yet only four were investigated by Lahav 433, a security agency that tackles serious crime and corruption.

‘These Chains Will Be Broken’ — Ramzy Baroud’s book on Palestinian prisoners – Mondoweiss https://t.co/7jqDvMLDQY — Denny Cormier (@santafeez) March 13, 2020

No confrontations between prisoners and jailers can be seen on the footage, according to the daily, which said that 15 Palestinian prisoners were transferred to Soroka hospital for treatment after the incident, two of which were in serious condition.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)