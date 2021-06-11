UK Labor Leader Urges Boris Johnson to Support Palestinian State at G7 Summit (VIDEO)

Labour leader Keir Starmer. (Photo: Rwendland, via Wikimedia Commons)

UK Labor leader Keir Starmer has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press for the recognition of a Palestinian state at this weekend’s G7 summit in Cornwall.

During Prime Minister’s Questions today, Starmer used his final question to press Boris Johnson on supporting the establishment of sovereign Palestinian statehood, alongside a “safe and secure Israel”.

The Labor leader also asked Johnson to press for an end to the expansion of the illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

“For too many people in Palestine, the promise of an end to the occupation and a recognized sovereign Palestinian state feels more distant than ever,” said Starmer.

“Will the Prime Minister take the opportunity this weekend to press for renewed international agreement to finally recognize the State of Palestine, alongside a safe and secure Israel, to stop the expansion of illegal settlements and to get a meaningful peace process back up and running?”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

