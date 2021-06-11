UK Labor Leader Urges Boris Johnson to Support Palestinian State at G7 Summit (VIDEO)

UK Labor leader Keir Starmer has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press for the recognition of a Palestinian state at this weekend’s G7 summit in Cornwall.

During Prime Minister’s Questions today, Starmer used his final question to press Boris Johnson on supporting the establishment of sovereign Palestinian statehood, alongside a “safe and secure Israel”.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press for the recognition of a Palestinian state and to stop expansion of illegal Israeli settlements. #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/ar22vyNQrd — Rajaa maher (@DollyPalestine) June 11, 2021

The Labor leader also asked Johnson to press for an end to the expansion of the illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

“For too many people in Palestine, the promise of an end to the occupation and a recognized sovereign Palestinian state feels more distant than ever,” said Starmer.

Thank you @Keir_Starmer for speaking about the need for a Palestinian state and asking the PM to push harder on this. Only when there is a viable Palestinian state next to a safe Israel will there be peace for both sides @UKLabour pic.twitter.com/2jTDqD53Vg — Aafaq (@iamaafaq) June 9, 2021

“Will the Prime Minister take the opportunity this weekend to press for renewed international agreement to finally recognize the State of Palestine, alongside a safe and secure Israel, to stop the expansion of illegal settlements and to get a meaningful peace process back up and running?”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)