Palestinian Driver Shot by Israeli Troops This Morning Dies of Wounds

A Palestinian young man who was critically injured by Israeli gunfire this morning near the village of Beit Sira, west of Ramallah, has died of his wounds, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health said it had received official confirmation from the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs that Daoud Abdul-Razzaq Dars, 41, has died of his wounds.

Dars hails from the Deir Ammar refugee camp, west of Ramallah.

Earlier today, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Dars after he allegedly rammed his car into Israeli occupation soldiers at a military checkpoint near the village of Beit Sira.

The alleged ramming attack resulted in the killing of an Israeli soldier and the injury of three settlers.

Dars was subsequently apprehended in critical condition by Israeli occupation forces and transported in an Israeli ambulance. He was later pronounced dead.

Palestinian authorities and human rights organizations have long condemned the frequent use of lethal force by Israeli occupation forces against civilians and have urged the international community to take action to address this issue.

(WAFA, PC)