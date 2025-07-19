‘We Are the Heroes’ – Resistance Offers New Take on Video Documenting Gaza Operation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance video offers a close-range, on-the-ground perspective of operations in Jabaliya, contrasting Israeli footage of the same battle.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage on Saturday documenting joint operations targeting Israeli occupation forces in the northern Gaza Strip. The footage showed fighters attacking Israeli military vehicles and killing Israeli soldiers.

According to Al-Qassam Brigades, the video features operations against Israeli forces advancing into Jabaliya City, including direct engagements with soldiers and the destruction of armored vehicles. The group said these attacks were part of their “David’s Stones” operations, covering two key incidents.

The first operation, conducted on June 23, 2025, involved an ambush east of Jabaliya where three Israeli soldiers were killed at close range.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage on Saturday documenting joint operations targeting Israeli occupation forces in the northern Gaza… pic.twitter.com/lGKKP3m6u9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 19, 2025

The second, on July 12, 2025, targeted Israeli troops and vehicles in the Al-Omari area of central Jabalia, with fighters striking a Merkava tank with a Tandem 85 missile and another vehicle with a Barq explosive device in what they described as a commando raid.

A version of the video was released on July 12 by Israeli media, showing the same event from a different perspective. In the Israeli video, one of the two tanks explodes, apparently by a Yassin 105 shell, while we see a bird-eye view of a fighter throwing an explosive device on top of an Israeli tank. From the Palestinian perspective, the initial explosion is felt at a much closer proximity, while we also see the fighters as they prepare for the attack.

While the Israeli video showed a muted, distant perspective, the Palestinian resistance video gives greater context to what Palestinians are fighting for.

The footage included a pre-operation speech by one fighter who declared, “Today, God willing, is the long-awaited day. We are preparing all kinds of torment for this defeated, weak army.”

He added, “The army is outside the house. Only one wall separates us. By God, if we crush them, they will not torment civilians. Let them face us. We are the heroes. The nation of our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) will never be defeated.”

Bodycam footage captured the fighters’ advance from a destroyed building to their targets, including the moment the first tank was struck with a Tandem 85 shell. The video also incorporated footage from an Israeli reconnaissance drone—broadcast earlier by Israeli media—showing the explosion.

Footage shows a lone Palestinian fighter detonating explosives targeting two Israeli armored vehicles east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The incident reportedly took place on July 8. pic.twitter.com/VkEdZrTRqm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 12, 2025

Further scenes showed a fighter planting a close-range explosive on a second tank and detonating it before withdrawing under heavy smoke and rubble.

Additionally, via its Telegram account, Al-Qassam announced further operations targeting Israeli vehicles across Jabalia. These included attacks on a D9 military bulldozer near the Arbakan School and two Merkava tanks on Al-Dabour and Old Gaza Streets on July 14, 2025. Israeli evacuation helicopters were observed following these attacks.

The following days saw more strikes: on July 15, a Merkava tank was destroyed near the Namaa Club in Jabalia with a high-explosive landmine, followed by two more attacks near the Omari Mosque on subsequent days—one with a Yassin 105 shell and another with a landmine.

Meanwhile, Saraya Al-Quds published footage of its fighters targeting an Israeli military vehicle east of Shuja’iyya, in eastern Gaza City. The operation involved a reverse-engineered explosive device planted on a route used by Israeli forces. Surveillance footage showed Israeli vehicles advancing before the explosive detonated, causing a large blast.

Saraya Al-Quds also claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli bulldozer with a “Thaqib” side bomb in the Abu Hadaf area, northeast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

According to official Israeli army figures, since the war began on October 7, 2023, 893 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 6,108 wounded. Palestinian resistance groups insist the true toll is significantly higher.

Since the Israeli ground invasion began on October 27, 2023, resistance groups in Gaza have been documenting their operations, reporting heavy Israeli losses and the destruction of hundreds of military vehicles through ambushes and direct engagements.

(PC, AJA)