Palestinian Resistance Confront Invading Forces as Israel Deploys Seven Brigades in Khan Yunis

The Israeli army deepened and expanded its operations in Khan Yunis. According to the Israeli Radio, seven Israeli brigades are currently active underground and above ground in the region.

The Palestinian Resistance confirmed the targeting of members of the Israeli occupation army in various locations in Gaza, as Israeli Radio announced that the army deepened and expanded its operations in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas – broadcast images showing an Israeli spy drone, which was reportedly captured in an intelligence operation in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement – said that its fighters targeted, with a Badr 1 missile, a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The fighters also reportedly bombed a site where Israeli soldiers were stationed, east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, and targeted an Israeli military vehicle with an RPG shell in the center of Khan Yunis.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed that the Palestinian Resistance is confronting the occupation forces with machine guns in the Sheikh Radwan and Al-Nasr neighborhoods in Gaza City, and reported that violent clashes are taking place southwest of the city following an attempt to advance by the Israeli occupation forces

The Israeli army announced on Sunday the killing of two soldiers in battles in the Gaza Strip, bringing the official death toll to 532 since October 7.

DOCTOR AT NASSER HOSPITAL: Huge numbers of patients are arriving at the hospital, and there is great pressure on the operating theaters, as most of the injuries require emergency surgery. pic.twitter.com/pQLZsLL5RI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 22, 2024

The battle of Khan Yunis is approaching its third month without the Israeli army being able to tighten its control over the governorate, which the invading forces see as a Resistance stronghold.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,295 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,000 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

